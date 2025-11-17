AIUDF MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar Creates Buzz after Visiting Hailakandi BJP Office

As per sources, the AIUDF MLA had a closed-door discussion with BJP leaders, which triggered widespread speculation that he was all set to join the saffron party.

The timing of the meeting has added to the buzz, especially as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Hailakandi on November 30, during which several organisational programmes are lined up.

Political observers say that such meetings generally take place before the formal inductions, though neither Laskar nor the BJP leadership has confirmed it.