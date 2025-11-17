AIUDF MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar Creates Buzz after Visiting Hailakandi BJP Office

Hailakandi: In a major political development in Hailakandi, AIUDF MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar created a stir on Sunday after he was seen at the Hailakandi BJP office. The MLA was seen attending a meeting alongside Minister Krishnendu Paul. His presence at the Bharatiya Janata Party's local headquarters has sparked intense speculation about a probable political allegiance shift.
As per sources, the AIUDF MLA had a closed-door discussion with BJP leaders, which triggered widespread speculation that he was all set to join the saffron party.
The timing of the meeting has added to the buzz, especially as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit Hailakandi on November 30, during which several organisational programmes are lined up.
Political observers say that such meetings generally take place before the formal inductions, though neither Laskar nor the BJP leadership has confirmed it.
The switch, if it materialises, would be a big gain for the BJP in the Barak Valley area and a corresponding setback for the AIUDF, which has been beset with internal problems in recent months.
Meanwhile, supporters and locals are seen keeping a close vigil as the political scenario in Hailakandi heats up before the Chief Minister's visit. All eyes are now on November 30, when the speculation surrounding Jakir Hussain Laskar's next political move may finally be put to rest.