Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that state authorities apprehended and expelled 38 illegal immigrants during an early morning border enforcement operation in Assam.

The announcement, posted on X at around 6 am IST, comes as the state government continues its campaign against alleged cross-border infiltration.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation through a post on his official X account, highlighting the number of people apprehended and expelled during the early morning action.

In his post, Sarma wrote, "Not 1, Not 2 but 38 illegal immigrants were caught in the act and were expelled from Assam in the wee hours. Assam is on a mission to Detect, Delete and Deport every illegal who seeks to destroy our culture, heritage and national security."

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's stated policy of identifying and removing individuals considered illegal immigrants.

The November 18 operation adds to a series of enforcement actions reported by the Assam government in recent weeks. The announcement follows two other reported operations in October and November 2026.

According to the supplied government figures, authorities expelled 28 Bangladeshi nationals in Sribhumi district on November 7. Another 23 individuals were reportedly expelled on October 30.

These operations form part of the Assam government's continuing efforts to address cross-border infiltration. The state government has also reported larger repatriation figures.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement in the Assam Assembly, 1,679 illegal immigrants were repatriated between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2026.

The Assam government's enforcement approach includes the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, which is cited in the supplied background as part of the state's Standard Operating Procedure for expulsion.

The stated objective of this approach is to facilitate the removal of individuals identified as illegal immigrants without prolonged procedural delays.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is the central agency responsible for guarding India's borders, while Assam Police serves as a state law enforcement agency. The supplied information identifies both agencies in the broader border-enforcement context but does not specify their individual roles in the November 18 operation.

Despite the reported expulsions, the scale of Assam's pending foreigner cases remains substantial.

On November 15, 2026, reports on a Gauhati High Court observation highlighted that 1,16,946 declared foreign nationals across Assam's 36 districts remained unapprehended and unexpelled as of June 30, 2026.

The figure came from an affidavit submitted by the Assam government. The High Court described the situation as a "very grim picture" concerning the expulsion of declared foreign nationals.

The observation brought attention to the gap between reported enforcement operations and the number of declared foreigners still awaiting apprehension.

The November 18 announcement also signals the Assam government's continued emphasis on its stated policy of detecting and expelling illegal immigrants.

With 1,679 reported repatriations over two years and 1,16,946 declared foreign nationals still unapprehended as of June 2026, the latest operation comes against the backdrop of a substantial enforcement challenge.

Further developments will depend on subsequent government announcements and official information about enforcement operations.