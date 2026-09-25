Assam: Experts Pitch Organic Farming as Path to Healthier India at Dhubri Meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Organic farming is the way forward for ensuring healthy food, sound health, and longevity in India, experts said at a farmers' awareness meeting here on Wednesday, calling for a reduction in the excessive use of chemical fertilisers.

The programme, organised on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day, also marked the 27th death anniversary of noted organic farming advocate Dr Pannalal Oswal of Dhubri.

A free Ayurvedic health camp benefited nearly 100 patients, who received check-ups and medicines. An exhibition-cum-sale of organic and farm products also attracted farmers and consumers, with organically grown vegetables and other produce displayed and sold.

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