Assam: Expired permits allegedly used for river soil extraction in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Allegations of large-scale illegal extraction and transportation of river soil and sand have surfaced across several parts of Nalbari district, with locals claiming that mining activities are continuing even after the expiry of permits issued for several mining sites.

According to complaints received from locals, extensive extraction is reportedly taking place at several locations along the Pagladia river, including Damalghat, Bijulighat, Katahkuchi, Barmurikona, Komarkuchi Ghat, and Sonkuriha. Similar activities have also been alleged at parts of the Brahmaputra near Mukalmua and along the Nona river in and around Ghagrapar and Palangdi.

Residents allege that permits previously issued through the Nalbari Regional Forest Office for some of these mining sites have already expired. They have questioned how large numbers of tractors and dumpers continue to transport river soil and sand daily if fresh government permissions and revenue payments have not been obtained.

The alleged activities have reportedly intensified in recent weeks, with residents claiming that tractors frequently operate during the early morning hours to transport soil from riverbeds. In some locations, dumpers and excavators are also allegedly being used for extraction.

According to local complaints, the movement of heavy vehicles and continuous excavation have raised concerns over possible damage to riverbanks and embankments. Residents fear that excessive and unregulated extraction could affect the stability of riverbanks and increase risks to nearby areas, particularly during the monsoon season.

Questions have also been raised regarding the alleged absence of proper departmental and district-level permissions at some of the locations where excavation is reportedly continuing. Residents have urged the authorities to verify the validity of mining permits at each site and determine whether the required government revenue has been deposited.

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