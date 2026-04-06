PM Receives Complaint Over Alleged Illegal Soil Extraction in Jorhat

Saikia alleged that the embankment project — being built under the State Owned Priority Development scheme — involved the unauthorised removal of soil from the riverbed without the required permissions or transit passes.

The project connects National Highway 37 from the Jhanji Bridge at Bonaighat to Tamulichiga, and had been sanctioned with an estimated budget of over Rs 4,477.86 lakh.

According to the complaint, the excavation was carried out in violation of environmental and regulatory norms, posing risks to local residents and causing potential loss of government revenue.