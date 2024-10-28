Assam: Exponent of Sankari Culture Amulya Neog Passes Away in Sivasagar District

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Ã Amulya (Hemo) Neog, noted exponent of Sankari culture and resident of Dikhowmukh Nakatani Kaloogaon on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, breathed his last on Saturday evening due to an old age ailment. He was 92. Born in 1933, Neog initiated establishing a primary school in his native village just after the independence of India. He led the promotion of primary education by establishing many primary schools in the greater Dikhowmukh area. He started his career as a foundar headmaster of No 733 Nakatani Kaloogaon LP school and got superannuation in 1980 from Thekeratal LP school. He was a veteran cultural activist and performed khul, tal, and songs. He was actively associated with Sri Sankardev Kala Krishiti Kendra, Dikhowmukh, since its inception. Under his music direction, Sri Sri Krishnar Raxx Lila had observed every year. Till death, he taught gayan bayan to the upcoming generation to boost and intact sankari culture amongst the next generation. Having spread the news of his demise, people from various walks of life gathered at his residence. Before cremation, a shraddhanjali function was held.

Rubul Borah, president, Dikhowmukh Sakha Xahitya Xabha anchored it where a good numbers of organizations like Srimonta Sankardev Sangha Kendriya Committee, Sivasagar District, Dikhowmukh Anchalik Sakha, Aimatri Kalyan Samiti,Sri Sankardev Kalakrishti Kendra, Borhamthuri Sanskritic Charcha Kendra, Dikhowmukh Milita Silpi Samaj, Anchalik Baishnav Samaj, Boidik Boishnav Samaj, Dikhowmukh Sakha Xahitya Xabha,Triluchan Sanskritic Mancha, Gaurisagar, Dikhowmukh Janajati High School, Thekeratal LP school, Nakatani Kaloogaon LP school, Dikhowmukh Press Club, Biswajyoti Sangha, Sanmilita Yuva Sangha, Teliiadunga Milonjyoti Sangha, District Committees of AGP,BJP and Raijor Dal amongst many organizations paid floral tribute to his body.

Earlier that day, his body was taken to the cremation ground with Gayan Bayan. Amidst a huge gathering, his last rites were performed. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, four married daughters, son-in-law, and grandsons.

