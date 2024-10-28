Baladev Sarma, Leader of Assam Rural Library Association, Passes Away

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: Baladev Sarma, the helmsman of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha (All Assam Rural Library Association), passed away on Saturday at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) around 1-50 pm. The demise of Baladev Sarma, who served as the general secretary of the state committee for the past 40 years since the establishment of the organization is an irreparable loss to the organization. On the death of social worker Baladev Sarma Morigaon, the District Journalist Association expressed grief and prayed to the almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Santha in a condolence message issued by Morigaon Zila Gramya Puthibharal Santha’s President Ramesh Chandra Kakati, Secretary Baldev Nath, and Central Committee Organizing Secretaries Shahabuddin Ahmed and Krishnanand Nath.

The death of Balladev Sharma was deeply mourned by senior reporter Ajit Sharma, Bhimbar Deuri Awardee Mileshwar Patar, former MLA and prominent poet and writer Harendra Bora, and former secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Babul Bora, Morigaon District Journalist Association President Birinchi Kr. Sharma. The organization expressed its deep condolences to the society on the death of Sharma. He was born in Ghahi village in Nagaon district.

