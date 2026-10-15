Assam: Eye check-up camp held for Tinsukia jail inmates

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: On the request of the District Commissioner of Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan, the Rotary Club of Tinsukia and the Rotary Club of Duliajan, in association with Renu Eye Care Centre, Dibrugarh, organised a free eye check-up camp for the inmates at Tinsukia district jail on Wednesday as a collaborative community service initiative. A total of 154 patients were screened, of whom 12 were detected with cataract. Key highlights of the camp included cataract screening, general eye check-ups, and arrangements for necessary surgical procedures and free spectacles.

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