Assam News

Assam: Eye check-up camp held for Tinsukia jail inmates

On the request of the District Commissioner of Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan, the Rotary Club of Tinsukia and the Rotary Club of Duliajan, in association with Renu Eye Care Centre, Dibrugarh, organised a free eye check-up camp for the inmates at Tinsukia district jail
Eye Check-up Camp
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: On the request of the District Commissioner of Tinsukia, Sumit Sattawan, the Rotary Club of Tinsukia and the Rotary Club of Duliajan, in association with Renu Eye Care Centre, Dibrugarh, organised a free eye check-up camp for the inmates at Tinsukia district jail on Wednesday as a collaborative community service initiative. A total of 154 patients were screened, of whom 12 were detected with cataract. Key highlights of the camp included cataract screening, general eye check-ups, and arrangements for necessary surgical procedures and free spectacles.

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Jail Inmates
Eye Check-Up Camp
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