Assam Facebook Group 'Anushilan' Gifts Bicycle to Needy Woman Supporting Ailing Family in Sivasagar District

GAURISAGAR: A popular Facebook group of Assam named “Anushilan” initiated by Srimonta Dutta has been rendering their services for promotion of literature and social service. The group gifted a bicycle to Reboti Das, a 70 years old entrepreneur woman of “Gaurisagar Mitang Kinar” in Sivasagar district recently. Reboti Das is a financially weak woman who earns her living by selling clothes from house to house on a broken bicycle. She is the only caretaker of her ailing husband and mentally-ill son. She often sells, biscuits and nuts at Gaurisagar HS Industrial Institute during school hours. Srimanta Dutta, chief administrator of the group revealed that an amount of Rs 2000, has been provided by the members of the group of late Biswajit Saikia’s family.

Everyone has appreciated the commendable initiative of “Anushilan”. Furthermore, various welfare schemes have been implemented by the government but has failed to provide in times of need.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant calves find sanctuary with Manas National Park worker

Also watch: