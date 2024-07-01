Assam: Four retired teachers given farewell in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School, Charing bade farewell to four retired teachers: Biman Baruah (subject teacher), Binay Gogoi, Monika Barua (subject teacher), and Sewali Gogoi on Saturday.

On this occasion, a meeting was held with Chiranjib Gogoi, president of the School Management and Development Committee, in the chair. In the meeting, retired teacher Krishna Mahanta, senior journalist Rajib Dutta, and social worker and trustee Prabin Kakoti were present. The meeting was anchored by senior teachers Utpal Bharali and Jibon Khanikar. The four retired teachers of the school were felicitated by the school fraternity with gamasas, chadors, safuras, citations, and umbrellas.

Earlier, Asthajita Dutta, a student of class IX of the school, was also felicitated by the school authority for receiving a CCRT scholarship in Xatriya dance for the years 2023–24. The four retired teachers, along with Krishna Mahanta and Prabin Kakoti, also addressed the students. Kuldhar Kakoti, Dibeswar Chutia, and Ratul Nath memorial trust awards were presented to the meritorious students of the school: Aryuma Kakoti (92.40%, HS), Ayangeet Bora (92%, HSLC), Santipriya Gogoi (89%, HSLC), Rumi Robi Das (86% HSLC), and Rashmi Rekha Khanikar (87%, HS).

