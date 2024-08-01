Assam Faces Surge in Japanese Encephalitis Cases; 22 Deaths Reported in GMCH

GUWAHATI: The state of Assam grapples with alarming surge in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases. Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) is at forefront of fight. Since April 1 2024 hospital has admitted 90 patients suffering from deadly flavivirus. This has resulted in 22 deaths.

GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma reported significant increase in JE cases this year. This is in comparison to previous year. Last year we admitted 54 patients. This year, number has risen sharply Dr. Sarma stated "As of now, 40 patients are still undergoing treatment at GMCH, four of whom are in critical condition, while the rest are stable. Unfortunately, 22 patients lost their lives, many of whom were brought to us in the terminal stages of the disease,"

A notable number of patients had initially sought treatment at private hospitals before being transferred to GMCH for tertiary care. Unfortunately, conditions were often severely compromised upon arrival. Dr. Sarma highlighted several patients had alarmingly low Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) scores. Some scores were as low as 3/15. This indicated severe impairment of consciousness. This significantly contributed to higher mortality rate observed this year.

Dr. Sarma explained challenges of treating Japanese Encephalitis. He emphasized lack of curative medicine for virus. "Treatment for Japanese Encephalitis is symptomatic. We manage symptoms as they arise – fever, convulsions and so on. Injections like Mannitol are administered to provide symptomatic relief. So far 23 patients have recovered" he explained.

The surge in JE cases at GMCH highlights severity of outbreak in Assam. This raises concerns among health authorities. Efforts to contain virus are being intensified with heightened vigilance and measures to combat its spread.

The outbreak underscores critical need for robust healthcare infrastructure and preparedness to handle such public health emergencies. The state continues to battle spread of life-threatening virus. The role of GMCH and other healthcare facilities remains pivotal in providing care and managing crisis involves coordinated response and resources.

Health authorities urge public to take preventive measures. Measures include using mosquito repellents. Proper sanitation remains essential to reduce risk of JE transmission. Situation remains dynamic with evolving challenges. Ongoing efforts to control outbreak and mitigate impact on population persist.