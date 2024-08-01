Manipur CM Highlights Peace Efforts in Assembly Amid Violence

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday addressed state assembly detailing government's ongoing efforts to restore peace amidst recent surge in violence. Singh revealed that state government has been actively engaging in peace talks, with several meetings held in Silchar, Assam.

"We are making immense efforts towards peace talks with assistance of MLAs and other members. Meetings have been held in Silchar. We will soon make announcement," Singh told Assembly. However he did not elaborate on specific parties involved in these discussions.

Singh described ongoing violence as "unexpected and unwanted turn of events." He acknowledged complex law and order situation. He cautioned that extreme measures such as arrests might have adverse effects. "Given grim law and order situation, taking extreme measures including arrests might have negative repercussions" Singh stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted political dimension of crisis urging all parties to refrain from politicizing issues at hand. "There are elements which are politicising certain issues that cannot be immediately handled now. I appeal to all not to engage in such activities," Singh said.

Responding to query from Congress MLA Ranjit Singh regarding persistence of violence despite deployment of over 38000 state forces, Singh informed Assembly that investigation is being conducted by retired Supreme Court judge. "Investigation is being conducted by retired Supreme Court judge. Findings will identify lapses that contributed to violence and responsibility will be fixed based on inquiry's conclusions" he said.

Addressing another question from Congress MLA Surajkumar Okram Singh disclosed that violence had resulted in deaths of 226 people. He admitted that there had been delays in arresting perpetrators in certain cases. This was due to mob-like conditions. There were also instances where groups obstructed security forces. "So far, 226 people have been killed in violence. There have been delays in arresting culprits in certain cases due to mob-like conditions. There have also been instances of groups obstructing security forces" Singh explained.

As Manipur continues to grapple with violence, Singh's statements underscore government's commitment to peace. It also highlights challenges faced in restoring order. The Chief Minister's call for unity and non-politicization of issues reflects delicate nature of situation. Moreover, it stresses importance of collective efforts in achieving lasting peace.