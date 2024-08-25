Assam Facing Problems Because of Muslim Migrants from Bangladesh: CM

Guwahati: At a time when the neighbouring country of Bangladesh is facing turbulent times with a large number of migrants trying to enter India through the borders, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that only Bangladeshis belonging to the Muslim community are trying to enter India through the porous borders.

Addressing a meeting in Silchar on Saturday, the chief minister mentioned that only Muslims are trying to enter the state from the neighbouring country after the unrest in the country. He added that the Hindu population of Bangladesh is not leaving the country and that they are fighting for their rights in the midst of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. He added that over the last month, only Muslim illegal immigrants have been arrested by security forces while they were illegally entering India. He said that 35 people have been arrested within the last month and all of them are Muslims. He went on to add that there are no records of Hindus entering the state from Bangladesh.

The Assam chief minister also said that two Bangladeshis belonging to the Muslim Community were apprehended at Badarpur recently and that the security forces were successful in sending them back to their country.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said, "We have to see how the elections are held in Bangladesh to gauge whether prevailing peace will continue in the Northeast in the coming days. As an adjacent area of Bangladesh, in a way, the peace system in the Northeast will also depend on the elections to be held in Bangladesh."

These statements come at a time when the country is facing a major internal problem. With a large number of residences, businesses and places of worship belonging to the Hindu community of the country being vandalised, large crowds have reached the border gates with India requesting entry into the country.