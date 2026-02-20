Assam: ‘Fact-ion: History in Stories’ session held at DUILF 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: History and fiction have long stood as two powerful pillars of literature. When these seemingly distinct forms merge, they give rise to historical fiction—a genre increasingly gaining recognition not only in literature but also in historical discourse.

With this in mind, a session titled “Fact-ion: History in Stories” was held at the Dibrugarh University International Literary Festival (DUILF) 2026.

Moderated by Khandakar Shahin Ahmed, the discussion explored how contemporary writers weave narratives around historical events. The panel featured Shehnab Sahin, Chitra Viraraghavan, and Sung-Il Kim. Although Hannah Lalhlanpuii was scheduled to attend, she could not be present.

The session examined how historical fiction opens new dimensions in storytelling. Ahmed began by highlighting the apparent tension between “history” and “fiction,” suggesting that the interplay of fact and imagination often creates productive literary space. He observed that both history and literature are mediated through narratives. Reading a novel immerses a reader in a constructed world; similarly, reading a history book engages one with a narrative shaped by interpretation. “A writer always writes with a historical sense,” he remarked, emphasizing that history is never merely a backdrop—it is embedded within characters and their experiences.

During the discussion, Shehnab Sahin explained that she does not see history and fiction as mutually exclusive. Referring to her 2025 short story collection Colour My Grave Purple, set in Assam, she shared how her work draws inspiration from the region’s layered history.

Chitra Viraraghavan reflected on her novel set during the Chola Empire, noting that while inscriptions and records provide fragments of the past, much about daily life—what people ate, how they felt—remains unknown.

Sung-Il Kim shared that although he does not strictly write historical fiction, his Bleeding Empire Trilogy carries a strong historical consciousness. Even in fantasy, he argued, history must be made believable, as it reflects human behavior and interaction.

The discussion highlighted how history is intertwined with politics, and how fiction allows authors to present diverse perspectives. Viraraghavan emphasized the importance of authorial viewpoint when recreating the past. Her novel follows an Indian-American woman searching for her father, inspired by her own family’s regional connections, and demonstrates how writers must enable readers to form imaginative connections to history.

The session concluded on a reflective note, leaving the audience with a deeper understanding that history is not merely dates and events—it is memory, narrative, imagination, and the human impulse to make meaning of the past.

