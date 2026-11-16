Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers Protest in Guwahati, Demand Pending Dues and PDS Reforms

Guwahati: Fair price shop dealers staged a protest at Chachal in Guwahati on Monday, November 16, 2026, demanding the immediate release of pending commissions, higher remuneration and reforms to Assam's Public Distribution System (PDS).

The All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers' Association called for changes to address payment delays and long-standing operational difficulties faced by ration dealers.

The All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers' Association organized the demonstration at Chachal, Guwahati, on Monday, November 16, highlighting financial and operational challenges affecting ration dealers across Assam.

The association directed its demands towards the Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Government of Assam, seeking immediate intervention to address pending commission payments and improve the functioning of the state's PDS network.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam's Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, is the minister overseeing the department.

The protest reflects dealers' concerns over prolonged payment delays, financial pressure and existing operational requirements.

A central demand of the protesting dealers is the regular and timely release of commissions. The association wants pending dues cleared immediately and future commission payments released every month.

Dealers have also sought higher remuneration to account for the financial pressures associated with operating fair price shops.

Another specific demand concerns handling losses. The association has called for compensation of one kilogram of rice per quintal to address losses incurred while handling ration stocks.

The demands also include reducing daily working hours from the existing 16 hours to eight hours. These proposals form part of the association's wider call for improved working conditions and a more sustainable payment structure.

Beyond commission payments and remuneration, the association has raised several concerns about the administration of ration distribution.

One major demand is the restoration of atta and kerosene distribution through fair price shops. Dealers have also called for provisions allowing licenses to be transferred to family members.

The association has further urged the state government to revoke mandatory advance-deposit orders for ration stocks, citing the financial burden associated with the requirement.

These demands point to the association's request for changes to both the financial arrangements and day-to-day administration of fair price shops.

The All Assam Fair Price Shop Dealers' Association has urged the Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs to address its demands and resolve longstanding grievances.

The immediate priorities include clearing outstanding commissions, ensuring monthly payments, revising remuneration and reducing working hours.

The association has also sought policy changes concerning handling loss compensation, family license transfers, advance deposits and the distribution of commodities.

The November 16 demonstration at Chachal has brought these demands into focus, with dealers seeking a response from the state authorities.

No verbatim statements from individual speakers were included in the initial press reports, and no government response was provided in the supplied information.