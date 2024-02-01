Assam: Faithfuls throng of Dargah E Auliya Injil Baba in Mangaldai shrine

TANGLA: Prayers hold no boundaries for faithfuls of the Urs or prayer fair which is held annually for centuries at the Dargah E Auliya Injil Baba in Mangaldai of Darrang district. The Dargah (the tomb or shrine of a Muslim saint) of the saint Injil Baba was thronged by thousands of devotees and visitors from different parts of Darrang, Sonitpur, Udalguri and Kamrup district on the occasion of Urs or annual prayer fair on Tuesday. Keeping alive the decades old tradition, people from both, Hindu and Muslim faith, paid obeisance at the shrine and took part in the Urs.

The devotees offered prayers for peace and harmony in the state and rest of the world. Talking to this correspondent, senior advocate and prominent citizen of Mangaldai and president of Dargah committee, Mirza Gias said, “The annual Urs have been organised by people of the locality since 1964. We have made every possible efforts for the convenience of the visitors including a moderate community feast. Pertinently the shrine of Aulia Engil Baba located in Mangaldai of Darrang district is known for its secular fabric where people from all walks and sections of society pay obeisance.” It is widely believed by devotees that the prayers at the holy shrine never goes unanswered.

Also Read: Sivasagar District Ancient Monuments Preservation Committee demanded Preservation of ancient monuments scattered in different parts of Sivasagar

Also watch: