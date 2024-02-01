Sivasagar District Ancient Monuments Preservation Committee demanded Preservation of ancient monuments scattered in different parts of Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar District Ancient Monuments Preservation Committee demanded the ancient monuments scattered in different parts of Sivasagar district should be free from all encroachments and be properly preserved. Sivasagar District Ancient Monuments Preservation Committee's president Sushil Baruah and secretary Manoj Kumar Gogoi in a press release stated that the Sivasagar district administration during the tenure of the then Deputy Commissioner SS Meenakshi Sundaram, published a booklet containing information on the occasion of Sivasagar Diwas on July 1, 2014. The booklet identified 551 ancient monuments (some preserved/some unpreserved) of Sivasagar district (including both present-day Sivasagar and Charaideo districts). The government should take steps to preserve all the ancient monuments that are currently unpreserved in Sivasagar district by making them free of encroachments.

It is also stated that the Public Works Department (Roads) had developed and widened the roads by dumping soil at several ancient monuments' sites under Sivasagar district. They demanded the Deputy Commissioner (District Commissioner) to direct the said department to refrain from such activity.

The other demands of the committee were : Measures should be taken to install name plates with short descriptions at the places of all the preserved and unreserved ancient monuments in Sivasagar district. All the ancient monuments in Sivasagar district (except those currently under the Central Archaeological Department) should be brought under the State Archaeological Department. A meeting should be convened with the members of the committee being formed in order to enhance the beauty of the Assam Tai Museum and to make the functioning of the Assam Tai Museum more active. Arrangements should be made to hold a monthly meeting at district level in presence of the State Archaeological Department and Central Archaeological Department, representatives of various organizations and distinguished persons for the development of ancient monuments. Measures should also be taken not to use chemical compound paints while repairing ancient monuments and to utilize government funds properly.

Besides, the committee stated that a large number of ancient monuments scattered in different parts of Sivasagar district have not been preserved properly. Some of the monuments' lands are being encroached upon. Many ponds have been converted into private ponds. A good number of ponds have been operating by self help groups but have not been conserved and beautification of the ponds were also not done. The committee further alleged that encroachment at some of the monuments in the district by a section of eminent persons is still going on.

