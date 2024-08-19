Assam: Fake Cop Scandal Rocks Guwahati; Another Impostor Caught in Jalukbari

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic turn of events, Guwahati police have cracked down on a brazen impersonation scheme, arresting Faizur Hazarika, alias 'Denis,' on Monday morning in Jalukbari. The arrest took place in the Saraighat Nagar area following a tip-off from intelligence sources.

Hazarika, a master of deception, had been masquerading as a variety of law enforcement officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, and even a Sub-Inspector (SI). His elaborate ruse allowed him to swindle unsuspecting individuals and authorities for an extended period.

Adding a bizarre twist to the story, Hazarika allegedly participated in the Independence Day festivities at Khanapara on August 15, proudly sporting his fabricated uniform without arousing any suspicion. His charade was so convincing that it went undetected until now.

When police raided his residence in the Six Mile area, they unearthed a small arsenal of deception: two fake handguns, a mobile phone, and a fraudulent ID card. Hazarika is believed to have used these counterfeit credentials to extort money, leveraging his fake authority to intimidate and coerce victims.

Further investigation revealed that Hazarika had been residing on the property of a senior BJP leader, adding another layer of intrigue to his elaborate scam.

This arrest follows closely on the heels of another high-profile impersonation case. Just days earlier, on August 15, 2024, police apprehended Rinku Kalita, a 24-year-old caught posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Kalita was spotted in Ulubari, confidently donning a full ACP uniform, which raised red flags among locals and authorities alike.

Kalita’s brazen attempt to impersonate a senior officer led to his immediate detention. Authorities have registered a case against him under relevant legal sections, suspecting possible criminal undertakings behind his false guise.

These recent arrests highlight an unsettling trend of impersonation crimes in Guwahati, prompting a call for heightened vigilance among both the public and law enforcement agencies. As the investigations continue, the city remains on alert for any further revelations about these elaborate scams.