164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore observed in Dhubri town

DHUBRI: The 164th birthday anniversary of Kabiguru, Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated by Nrityangan, a socio-cultural organization of Dhubri town in a befitting manner in its office premises on Wednesday.

On the occasion, president of Nrityangan, Dr. Pratima Neogi and host of members and artistes including Marmita Raychoudhury, offered floral tribute at the portrait of Kabiguru and lit the lamp.

Dr. Pratima Niyogi while addressing the programme said that Tagore was a tallest among the philosophers during his contemporary period and contributed a lot in literature, art, dance and drama. She also highlighted his philosophy of love towards mother nature and human values.

At the onset of the cultural programme, music instructor Arpita Mukherjee and child artistes performed Rabindra Sangeet in the hall. All senior and child artistes of Nrityangan enthralled everyone with Rabindra music, dance and recitals of his poems.

Also Read: Lakhimpur district registers 92.80 overall pass percentage in Higher Secondary Final Examinations

Also watch: