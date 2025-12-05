Assam: Fake doctor arrested in Sribhumi, one more on the run

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a crackdown against fake doctors, Sribhumi police arrested one person from the Latu area while another fled. The arrested person has been identified as Ankan Bhattacharjee who, allegedly posing as an MBBS, used to treat patients in a pharmacy in Latu area near Sribhumi town. On Wednesday night, based on a written complaint, police arrested him from his house. However, another fake doctor, Taher Ahmed of Kanishail area of the town, ran away from the locality much before the police team arrived there.

In Cachar, at least 18 fake doctors including a number of dentists have been arrested since August 3 this year.

