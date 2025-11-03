Two more fake doctors arrested in Cachar; total arrests rise to 17

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In its continued drive against illegal medical practitioners, Cachar police in the last 24 hours arrested two more fake doctors. Addressing a press meet, Additional SP Subrata Sen said that acting on a reliable input, Cachar police arrested Supal Roy (42 years) of Chotojalenga, Dwarbond. Roy was allegedly practicing medicine as a doctor in his pharmacy situated at Rosekandy tea estate wherein one doctor’s chamber also exists.

Within a few hours, Cachar Police arrested another fake doctor Indrajit Roy (39 years). A resident of Tatpara, Samuktala, Jalpaiguri of West Bengal, he was presently attending patients at Maa Ayurveda , E&D Colony , Tarapur as a sitting doctor.

Till now, Cachar police have arrested 17 fake doctors since August 3.

