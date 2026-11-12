Assam: Fake radiologist, diagnostic centre owner held in Kharupetia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a major action, Kharupetia police arrested a fake radiologist in Kharupetia on Wednesday. During the raid on Assam Diagnostic Centre on Hospital Road, Kharupetia, police arrested fake radiologist Ataur Rahman and the owner of the centre, Naimuddin Ahmed.

Police sources indicate that a complaint against the diagnostic centre was lodged with the Assam Medical Council about four months ago. After a preliminary inquiry, the council found the allegations true. Based on an FIR lodged by the Assam Medical Council, Kharupetia police conducted the raid on Wednesday.

Both accused allegedly ran diagnostic services fraudulently for a long time under the name of Assam Diagnostic Centre. They prepared radiology-related test reports without a valid degree or registration.

During the raid, police seized files, computers, registers, and several other important documents related to the fake tests from the centre.