Assam Arrests 89 Fake Doctors in Crackdown on Medical Quackery

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Reflecting the growing proliferation of quacks in the state, altogether 89 fake doctors have been arrested across Assam in the past one year.

The arrests have been made by Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell, Assam of Assam Council of Medical Registration under the Directorate of Medical Education, since its formation in January 2025.

Further, 15 suck quacks are absconding, while 115 FIRs have been lodged against them by the cell.

Disclosing this to The Sentinel, antiquackery & vigilance officer Dr Abhijit Neog claimed that the cell had initiated legal action against quacks or fake doctors, and against unethical practices by doctors, including those practising as specialists or without adequate qualifications, etc.

He mentioned that those indulging in unethical practices were warned of strict legal action if they did not stop their activities.

It may be mentioned here that Neog had filed a PIL (No. 34/2023) in the Gauhati High Court, seeking a directive from the court to order the Health & Family Welfare Department to conduct a survey of quacks practising in Assam, and to ensure that they possess requisite qualifications, to establish a help-line and form an anti-quackery unit.

In January 2025, the state government formed the Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell to monitor and take action against fake doctors.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma government has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards quackery, and intensified operations against fake medical practitioners across Assam.

One Yakub Ali Ahmed was nabbed few days back for using forged credentials to become in-charge of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. He was arrested from Chabua, Dibrugarh in 2023 on similar charges.

A private hospital owner was arrested in Silchar on the charge of being a kingpin behind a massive fake certificate trade, selling bogus MBBS and nursing degrees out of fraudulent "research centres".

Similarly, multiple fake doctors have been caught operating within pharmacies in several parts of the state. One person was arrested from Lalganesh area in Guwahati for practising illegally for over 40 years by using a retired doctor's registration number.

Also Read: Assam Records 406% Jump in Conviction Rate, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma