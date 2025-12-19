Assam: False allegations of theft, textbook sale against school headmaster

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: It has been reliably learnt that two female students of Majerchar Katlamari High School under Gouripur Education Block had raised false allegations of theft by the headmaster of the school of the bicycles allotted to them by the government. Subsequently, the allegations proved to be false. Secondly, the guardians of the students had made another charge against him of selling school textbooks provided by the government. That has also been proved false. These had been brought against the headmaster just to malign his image.

Also Read: Families of Three Hmar Youths Killed in Cachar Crossfire File FIR, Allege False Encounter by Police