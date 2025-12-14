Bijni Villagers Allege Irregularities Against School Headmaster

Bijni: Residents of Alengmari village under the Boro Bazar education block in Bijni, Chirang district, have raised serious allegations against the headmaster of Alengmari Middle English School, Kazi Abdus Salam, over alleged irregularities in the formation of the School Management Committee (SMC) and misuse of school funds.

According to the complainants, a general meeting was held on November 28 under the chairmanship of social worker Kasem Ali to constitute a new SMC. During the meeting, two names, Saheb Uddin Mondal and Rezmina Begum were proposed for the post of president. Saheb Uddin Mondal reportedly won the election.

However, villagers alleged that the headmaster abruptly ended the meeting citing lack of time and left without recording the meeting proceedings. They further claimed that the proceedings have still not been documented.

The locals also accused the headmaster of bypassing the community and allegedly manipulating records to appoint the Block Elementary Education Officer, Kishore Kumar Deka, as SMC president. They further alleged misappropriation of school funds, including money deposited in the school’s bank account and an earlier withdrawal of ₹1.28 lakh.

Responding to the allegations, headmaster Kazi Abdus Salam termed them “completely baseless.” He told the media that while both parents and villagers attended the meeting, he clarified that only parents were eligible to vote, which led to unrest. He said assistant teachers conducted the election thereafter and that the matter was reported to the education authorities. He also strongly denied any misappropriation of school funds.