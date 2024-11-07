Assam: Family Forced To Bury Unmarried Hindu Woman In Darrang Due To Lack Of Support From Villagers

DARRANG: In a heart-breaking incident, a Hindu woman was buried after her death in Darrang’s Pithakhowapara area of Sipajhar constituency.
The deceased has been identified as Parul Deka, an unmarried Hindu woman in her sixties, who passed away due to health issues on Monday.
It is astonishing to note that the Hindu elderly woman was shockingly buried by her family, which is in stark contrast to Hindu rites.
What is even more depressing is the fact that despite her demise, no villagers showed up in the customary cremation.
Left without any support in their hardest times, the family had no option but to undertake the burial themselves. Two family members ultimately dug a grave and buried Deka's body in the cremation ground.
Adding to the grieving family's wounds, the village headmen did not even bother to extend any support, the family alleged.
This absence has only deepened the family's sense of injustice as they now seek recognition and accountability from their community.
