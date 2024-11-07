Assam: Family Forced To Bury Unmarried Hindu Woman In Darrang Due To Lack Of Support From Villagers

DARRANG: In a heart-breaking incident, a Hindu woman was buried after her death in Darrang’s Pithakhowapara area of Sipajhar constituency.

The deceased has been identified as Parul Deka, an unmarried Hindu woman in her sixties, who passed away due to health issues on Monday.

It is astonishing to note that the Hindu elderly woman was shockingly buried by her family, which is in stark contrast to Hindu rites.

What is even more depressing is the fact that despite her demise, no villagers showed up in the customary cremation.