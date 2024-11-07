Villagers Build Makeshift Bamboo Bridge Over Singra River Along Assam-Meghalaya Border

A Correspondent

Boko: Villagers from different villages has built a makeshift bamboo bridge over Singra River in Hahim along the Assam- Meghalaya border under Boko LAC in Kamrup district. Prasanta Rabha from Hahim said that it took five days to build the bamboo bridge. The bridge has been built by the villagers from Jugdoba, Golapara and Tilapara. The makeshift bamboo bridge was opened to the public on Tuesday in view of the weekly market in Hahim. It is worth mentioning that the makeshift Bamboo bridge is open for the villagers and students to go to market, schools, colleges and hospitals. The bridge length is around 200 meters and situated in 2 no. Samuka Revenue village.

Kishore Rabha from Tilapara village expressed their anger that they have suffered pathetic conditions only because of the lack of a bridge over the Singra River. “We have to go to Hahim or Boko through Hahim for medical emergencies, to attend schools, and to market everyday by crossing the river. However it is impossible to cross the river during the rainy seasons,” added Kishore Rabha.

Kishore Rabha expressed hope that people from Jugdoba, Golapara, Tilapara, Gamerimura, Malchapara, Salpara including ten villages will get relief from the bridge. “More than 300 students have to come to Hahim as well as to Boko to attend their schools and colleges and now this bridge will give them relief for commuting,” added Kishore Rabha. Villagers donated more than 500 bamboos and physical labour to build the bridge. It is to be mentioned that before the catastrophic flood in the Boko area in 2014, there was a wooden bridge to commute the villagers to the Hahim area.

Bishawy Rabha from Tilapara village emphasized that the bridge shortened the distance to Hahim by about 5 kms. As a result, people will spend less money and time on transportation. However, the residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the government that PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma only talked about development. “This is the pathetic condition in the district where the Chief Minister votes himself in every election.”

“Although we live close to the Assamese capital and endure the hardship of commuting, we are ashamed of the government's development ads, such as Digital India, Swattch Bharat Abhiyan, and numerous others. So we demand of the government, they should give us an RCC bridge to commute as soon as possible,” said Kishore Rabha from Tilapara village. Rabha is also worried about the temporary bamboo bridge, stating that it will be washed away by the river in three to four months.

Also Read: All Assam Students Union Sweeps Bhattadev University Student Union Elections

Also Watch: