Assam: Farewell meet held at Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma

DOOMDOOMA: A farewell meeting was held at Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma on Tuesday to bid farewell to the candidates who are going to sit for the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2024. The meeting got underway with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Principal of the school Alip Khan. The welcome speech was delivered by the senior teacher of the school, Kiranmoyee Hazarika Baruah. The candidates were greeted with a certificate and a pen each.

The school felicitated Nabottam Sharma, a former student of the school, who successfully passed the Combined Competitive Examination 2022 of Assam Public Service Commission and was selected for the Assam Urban Administrative Service. The event was attended by all the teachers, staff and students of the school.

