Assam: Jagiroad College felicitated Assam Public Service Commission candidates

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad College on Friday felicitated all the seven successful candidates of the locality who shone in the recently declared result of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The meeting held in this connection at the college auditorium was chaired by the Principal of the college Dr. Bhaben Chandra Neog and conducted by the Coordinator of internal quality assurance cell Dr. Chitta Ranjan Sarkar. Five of the seven successful candidates of the locality were alumni of Jagiroad College. The seven honorees were former Air Force officer Dr. Manjeev Sharma, former Navy officer Biman Medhi, Madhav Boro, Jima Das, Vishwa Darfang (all alumni of Jagiroad College) and local children Himanshu Bora and Asimjyoti Kalita. The youngest of these is Engineering Graduate Himanshu Bora, son of industrialist Chandra Bora and alumnus of the college Sabita Bora, who sat in the examination for the first time and was selected for the post of Sole Administrative Officer of Minority Development Department.

The meeting was attended by Mayang Revenue Circle Officer Priyanka Gogoi, president of the College Alumni Association and Chief Superintendent of Jagiroad Railway Station Prabir Bhowmik and General Secretary and social worker Nayanmani Boruah among others. Apart from this, the meeting also extended warm welcome with gamocha, japi and citation to the Assam Saurav recipient, Nadiram Deuri, a nationally recognised Tiwa cultural activist from here.

