Assam: Farewell to Outgoing SMDC President at Pertabgarh Tea Estate Model School

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The outgoing president of the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) of Pertabgarh Tea Estate Model School, Biswanath Chariali, Anubhav Borbora who is also an Assistant Manager of Pertabghur Tea Estate, was bidden farewell by the students and the teaching staff of the school in a meeting held on Saturday in the school premises with Hiranya Borthakur, Principal in-charge of the school, in chair. A good number of guardians were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Borthakur recalled the help and cooperation extended by Borbora towards the school during his tenure. He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing president. Receiving the felicitation, Borbora called upon the students and the guardians to take the advantage of the facilities offered by the model school in order to pursue education. He said that only education could help them to compete with today’s world.

The programme was compered by assistant teacher Moitrayee Hazarika while assistant teachers Raju Chetry, Babul Teron, Gunmi Saikia, Santosh Kumar Mahatto, SMDC member Anil Kanu and others spoke a few words.

