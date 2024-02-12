Assam: Farewell to three teachers of Demow Higher Secondary School

A Correspondent

Demow: Three teachers of Demow Higher Secondary were given farewell on Saturday. A farewell meeting was organized in the auditorium of Demow Higher Secondary School on Saturday.

Bokul Dutta, principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, spoke on the aims of the meeting.

Ajit Nath, chemistry demonstrator; Dipali Dutta, biology demonstrator; and Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi, assistant science teacher at Demow Higher Secondary School, were given farewell. They were being felicitated with citations, Safuraa, Phulam Gamosas, and book packets.

