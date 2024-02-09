Assam: Warning to head masters on female teachers’ dress code

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On receiving numerous complaints from female school teachers regarding harassment meted out to them by head masters (HMs) on their dresses, the Education Department and Directorate of Secondary and Education, Assam, urged head teachers to refrain from such activity, warning of severe disciplinary action.

The interference and harassment of female teachers despite attending duties in decent salwar suits or in traditional attire like Dokhona etc., was termed a gross violation by an order from the Education Department, interfering with the governor's earlier order on the dress code for teachers.

In May 2023, the Assam government asked school teachers not to wear T-shirts, jeans, or leggings, saying they were not "acceptable by the public at large." School teachers in Assam were no longer allowed to come to work in T-shirts and jeans, as the state education department had directed on orders from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

"Since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at the workplace," the education secretary wrote in a letter then.

Male teachers were ordered to wear collared shirts and formal pants, and female teachers were ordered to wear salwar suits, sarees, or mekhela chador. They were asked not to wear T-shirts, jeans, or leggings.

Despite the female teachers' adhering to the dress code, something the head teachers (mainly male ones) refrained from doing, the female teachers were 'mentally harassed' for small things like not wearing a 'chunni'. This raised their ire, and they complained to the authorities.

The latest letter, therefore, asks head teachers to adhere to the dress code themselves, with any deviation likely to invite suspension and other disciplinary action. On the other hand, female teachers have been urged to lodge complaints with the Inspector of Schools of their respective districts if such a situation of 'harassment' persists.

