Assam Farmer Earns Rs 7 Lakh Annually Through Scientific Mushroom Cultivation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Dipamoni Kalita, an emerging progressive farmer from Ranakuchi village under Barbhag Development Block in Assam’s Nalbari district, has set an inspiring example of self-reliance through mushroom cultivation. By adopting modern technology and scientific farming techniques, she has successfully established herself as an entrepreneurial farmer. Kalita has been practising mushroom cultivation using scientific methods with the support and training received under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme. With assistance from the Nalbari District Agriculture Department, she received a shade net and a hand pump. She also obtained mushroom spawn under the ATMA scheme.

To strengthen her expertise, Kalita underwent scientific mushroom cultivation training organised through RSETI, Paikarkuchi, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nalbari.

At present, Kalita cultivates mushrooms using approximately 2,500 cylinders and produces an average of 15 kg of mushrooms every day. Selling the produce at Rs 140 per kilogram, she earns around Rs 2,100 daily, taking her estimated annual income to nearly Rs 7 lakh.

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