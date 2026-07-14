Assam’s MDF summer camp trains 500 Kamrup students in mushroom cultivation and agri-entrepreneurship

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AZARA: The Mushroom Development Foundation (MDF) has launched a summer internship camp at Livelihood Ashram in Rani, bringing together nearly 500 students from 11 colleges of Kamrup district as part of an initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the State Government's focus on youth entrepreneurship.

The internship, which began on July 3, has enrolled students from institutions including Cotton University, Pandu College, and B Borooah College. The 120-hour programme offers practical training in mushroom cultivation, horticulture and agripreneurship, while encouraging participants to develop business models based on plant-based food alternatives.

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