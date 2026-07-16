Assam: Farmer killed by lightning while working in paddy field in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic incident that took place at Kathar Bari here, a farmer, identified as Gopal Saikia, died after being hit by lightning while he was working in the paddy field on Wednesday. He was 62. According to reports, Saikia was working in the paddy field when heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, began on Wednesday morning. He was hit by lightning and died on the spot.

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