Assam: Farmer Product Company Conclave Held at Jorhat Science and Planetarium Auditorium

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The Jorhat district Agriculture office and NABARD jointly organized a Farmer Product Company conclave at Jorhat Science and Planetarium auditorium under the “Maramari Jorhat’ initiative with a view to make the FPCs of Jorhat district business oriented farmers organisation.

District Commissioner Pulok Mahanta inaugurated the conclave. Mahanta assured that all financial support will be provided for the farmers by bank loan. Debojit Dutta, Jorhat district Agriculture officer delivered the welcome address in the conclave. Dr. Sanjay Borthakur, senior scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra of AAU Jorhat also delivered his speech, assured the farmers all kind of support to be provided from KVK side. S Stephen Aimol, chief general manager of Punjab National Bank was also present. Asha Bharali, media expert of Agriculture office Jorhat anchored the conclave. About two hundred farmers from various FPC participated in the conclave.

