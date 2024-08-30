New NABARD DDM Office Inaugurated in Haflong to Boost Rural Development in Dima Hasao

Haflong: With an aim to increasing its presence to facilitate effective sustainability, economic uplift through implementation of development projects and enterprises of the people of this district, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) inaugurated its office at Haflong on Wednesday.

The inaugural programme was held at N L Daulagupu Sports Complex conference hall which was attended by Donphainon Thaosen, Executive Member (EM), North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC). He attended the inaugural programme as chief guest along with Probita Johori, EM NCHAC. Principal Secretary of NCHAC Thai Tsho Daulagupu, James Aind, ADC and others.

With the opening of the office of NABARD, it is expected to boost the rural development efforts across Dima Hasao by providing essential support to local communities, entrepreneurs and farmers with the help of line departments and banks. Nabin Kumar Roy, GM, NABARD emphasized the importance of the new office in this district to streamline its effort.

The ceremony was attended by officers of the line departments, bankers, members of self-help group and others. An opening remark was given by CGM, NABARD Loken Das followed by speech by Nabin Kumar Roy, GM, NABARD. Thai Tsho Daulagpu also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the people present the appointed DDM, NABARD Amarjit Singh said that he is hopeful that his office will be instrumental in providing guidance to the interested upcoming entrepreneurs and communities. DGM, NABARD Saivongthoi Hrangkhol who also happens to be the son of the soil also said that permanent office of NABARD will be undoubtedly be instrumental in overall development of the district.

