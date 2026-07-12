Assam: Farmers demand revival of Khumtai lift irrigation project

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Intense resentment has brewed among more than a hundred farmers in the region due to the Khumtai Lift Irrigation Scheme, located in the Tengal Parghat area under the Khumtai Assembly Constituency, remaining defunct for years.

This crucial project was established nearly 50 years ago with the objective of pumping water from the Dhansiri River during drought-like situations to supply agricultural fields. However, due to a lack of repairs, it remains non-functional today, severely affecting the farmers' cultivation.

On Saturday, over a hundred farmers' gheraoed the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Khumtai sub-division at Tengal Parghat, demanding the immediate reactivation of the scheme.

However, the departmental assistant engineer mentioned that approximately 8 lakh rupees would be required to restart the scheme, admitting that the department currently lacks the necessary funds. This statement has further fuelled the anger of the farmers. The public has alleged that the scheme, which has been defunct for years, is now confined only to government files.

The farmers further alleged that although the State Government makes various daily announcements regarding farmer welfare, self-reliant agriculture, and increasing production, the actual implementation of these announcements is nowhere to be seen on the ground.

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