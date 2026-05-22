Pilot irrigation project launched in Boko to benefit over 11,000 bighas of farmland

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Central Government has inaugurated an ambitious irrigation scheme on the Singua river at Rajapara village in Kamrup district's Boko constituency. This marks Assam's only project among the 25 pilot initiatives taken up nationwide for farmers.

The scheme, executed through the Irrigation Department, will provide direct water supply to agricultural fields via advanced pipe connections, ensuring systematic cultivation. Local MLA Raju Mesh expressed confidence that farmers would benefit greatly from the initiative. Boko-Chaygaon Sub-Divisional Irrigation Officer Akikul Aman stated that the project, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 34.84 crore, will cover irrigation for nearly 11,000 bighas of farmland. The scheme, named Singua FIS Cluster Phase-1 under MCAD (2025-26), traces its origins back to 1969.

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