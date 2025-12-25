Assam: Farmers' dreams shattered overnight by wild elephants in Kamargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Karanihola in Kamargaon, under the jurisdiction of the Numaligarh Range Forest Office, farmers' crop fields were devastated overnight by wild elephants. In the riverside area of Karanihola along the Dhansiri river, banana plants along with rabi crops were severely damaged. A large stretch of cultivated land was completely destroyed by a herd of around 50 wild elephants. Crossing the Dhansiri river, the elephants created terror throughout the night in Karanihola, and by morning they moved back across the river towards the Numaligarh Deo Pahar side.

Residents of Karanihola as well as New Sonowal Gaon are gripped by fear. Meanwhile, people in the adjoining area of Numaligarh, 'Patkatiya,' are also alarmed by the movement of wild elephants. Every day, a massive wild elephant is creating havoc in different areas. In the Morangi region, human-elephant conflict and disturbances have taken a frightening turn. Areas including Chesamukh, Pankiyal, Miri Pathar, Kenduguri, Jatipathiya, and Mithaam Chapori Gaon are facing terror day and night. Sometimes, the elephants block the main roads, and at other times enter people's homes and courtyards, leading to severe human-elephant conflict.

