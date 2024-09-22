Assam: Farmers in Kalaigaon Struggle as Rising Temperatures Disrupt Paddy Field Operations

KALAIGAON: Farmers in Kalaigaon have been negatively impacted by the recent spike in temperatures since they are unable to operate in their paddy fields because of the extreme heat. Farmers are finding it challenging to work in their fields under the scorching sun, even though it is the busiest time of year for farming. Vegetables like long beans, cucumbers, chillies, and brinjal have also been ruined by the heat. Farmers are now concerned that this could have an impact on this year's agricultural output. Furthermore, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the students to go to their schools in the scorching weather. The extreme heat has impacted Kalaigaon's daily activities.

