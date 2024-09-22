‘Bodoland Peace Accord 2020 marks a new beginning in BTR’: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

KOKRAJHAR: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that the Bodoland Peace Accord 2020 marked a new beginning, paving the way for greater autonomy, development, stability and lasting peace in Bodoland Territorial Region.

Inaugurating the second International Day of Peace in Kokrajhar on Saturday, Governor Acharya said that the Peace Accord which was signed on January 27, 2020 between Government of India, Government of Assam and the representatives of the Bodo groups brought peace in real sense of the term to Bodoland. He on this occasion, besides paying his rich tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, thanked all sections of the people of Bodoland for making peace and development in BTR a reality.

The Governor said that the International Day of Peace celebrated as a part of Bodoland Happiness Mission which was launched in 2023 has been successful in fostering peace, happiness and sustainable development in the BTR. Stating the fact that the mission emerged from a strong desire to heal the deep wounds left by decades of conflict, the Governor said that Bodoland Happiness Mission is successful in creating a peaceful and harmonious future for BTR’s growth and Sustainable Development Goals. He moreover, said that the mission focuses on human development, social cohesion, and reconciliation, aiming to empower citizens to build a culture of peace and friendly dialogue.

Governor Acharya also pointed out that the mission which was inspired by the 2020 Bodoland Peace Accord has created a broad platform of bringing together diverse stakeholders who seek to build bridges and create a sense of belongingness and shared purpose based on mutual respect and coexistence. Attributing the new found peace in BTR to different policy level interventions of the Central, State governments and the government at the Council, Acharya said that the united efforts of the three governments have led to improved infrastructure, connectivity, economic growth, tourism and socio-cultural and academic development in Bodoland.

Speaking on the social transformation that BTR is going through at the moment, the Governor hailed the initiatives of the government in setting up five counselling centers to address child marriage, domestic violence, drug addiction and other social problems. He also said that the initiatives taken so far in providing education, skill development and technical training to youth has been laudable. He exuded confidence that such efforts will bring about positive changes in the thoughts of all people, especially the youth who are the potential force to contribute to nation building.

The Governor also asked the Council Government to put more emphasis on the promotion of sports as one of the means to achieve peace. He also appreciated the BTC government for organizing various sports events in the region. Acharya also expressed happiness to the fact that the disgruntled NDFB cadres returned to the mainstream and are contributing to peace and development of BTR and the state. He also hailed the government for running schemes for rehabilitation and empowering the cadres.

Pointing to huge participation of people from all walks in the celebrations, the Governor stated that their presence testified their keen interests and eagerness to achieve development through peace. The Governor lauding the government at the BTC said that it has exemplified its profound commitment to bringing peace and development in Bodoland. He moreover said that the celebrations of the International Day of Peace in Kokrajhar is the testament to the unflinching commitment of the government to taking Bodoland to the pinnacle through peace and development.

Handloom and Textile Minister U. G. Brahma, CEM BTR Pramod Boro, Peace Activist and Naga Elder Niketa Iralu along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the programme.

Also Read: Assam: Prize Money Quiz Competition Held in Memory of Prafulla Deori Marks Golden Jubilee of Bamrajabari High School

Also watch: