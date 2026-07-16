Assam: Farmers suffer as stray livestock destroy crops in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Farmers across several parts of Nalbari district, like many other regions of Assam, are facing severe hardships due to cattle and goats being allowed to roam freely. The destruction of vegetables, paddy, fruits, mustard, chillies, jujube, and other crops by these animals has triggered widespread anger among the farming community.

According to local farmers, many livestock owners continue to let their cattle and goats roam unattended. As a result, the animals enter farmlands and private agricultural fields, causing extensive damage to standing crops. Farmers say that the produce cultivated through months of hard work and significant investments in seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation, and other inputs is destroyed within moments, leaving them not only with heavy financial losses but also severe mental distress.

To ensure a permanent solution, farmers have urged the State Government and the local administration to introduce several key measures. Their demands include making livestock owners legally liable to compensate farmers for crop damage caused by their animals, framing clear laws or policies on the issue, and taking strict action against those who violate the rules.

Agricultural experts have also opined that the overall development of the agriculture sector is not possible unless farmers' interests are adequately protected. They believe that if farmers feel their crops are secure, they will cultivate with greater confidence and enthusiasm, leading to higher agricultural production. This, in turn, would strengthen rural food security and contribute to the growth of Assam's agricultural economy.

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