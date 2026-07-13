Assam Launches KMS 2025-26 Second-Crop Paddy Procurement, Targets 1.79 Lakh MT

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has launched the paddy procurement process of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025–26 second crop, with farmer registration already underway and a higher procurement target than last year.

The KMS second-crop procurement officially began on July 1, with farmer registration ongoing. As of Saturday, 634 farmers have applied for registration, of whom 533 farmers have been successfully registered, offering 5,223 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy for procurement.

For the KMS 2025–26 second crop, the state has fixed an overall procurement target of 1,79,600 MT of paddy, up from 1,62,901 MT during the KMS 2024–25 second crop season.

Unlike the KMS 2025-26 first crop procurement, only two agencies have been authorised to procure paddy this season—the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (AFCSCL) and the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The first-crop procurement was conducted by four agencies, which included the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED). Last year too, paddy procurement responsibilities were handled by these four agencies.

The agency-wise procurement targets (Non-DCP) are as follows: AFCSCL 1,59,600 MT and FCI 2,000 MT, with the total coming to 1,61,600 MT.

The procurement target for Decentralised Procurement (DCP) by AFCSCL is 18,000 MT.

Together, the Non-DCP and DCP targets add up to the state’s overall procurement target of 1,79,600 MT for the second crop.

For the KMS 2024–25 second crop, Assam procured 1,52,761.80 MT of paddy against the target of 1,62,901 MT, achieving 93.7% of the procurement goal.

Meanwhile, the KMS 2025–26 first-crop procurement season concluded successfully on June 30, with the state procuring 6,88,796.40 MT of paddy against the overall target of 8,00,000 MT, achieving over 86% of the target.

A total of 51,780 farmers sold their paddy under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement programme during the first-crop season through 185 active Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) across the state.

The state government expects farmer registrations and procurement volumes to increase steadily in the coming weeks as the procurement season gathers momentum.

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