Assam: Farmers trained in scientific sali paddy cultivation at Biswanath

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A ceremonial demonstration on the scientific transplantation of Sali paddy was organised on July 21, at Bamunipathar village under the Sakomatha Block by the District Agriculture Office, Biswanath, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme – Agricultural Technology Management Agency (CSS-ATMA).

The programme was conducted in the presence of Agricultural Development Officer of Pabhoi Circle, Himashree Goswami, at the farm of progressive farmer Kamaleswar Das, where Sali paddy seedlings were transplanted using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method.

During the demonstration, ATMA Block Technology Manager Mouchumi Dutta explained the advantages of line transplanting and seedling root dip treatment as effective crop protection measures before transplantation. She also highlighted the importance of adopting scientific cultivation practices to improve productivity.

Assistant Technology Manager of ATMA, Mahendra Boro, extended active support in conducting the demonstration and encouraged farmers to adopt line transplanting techniques. Awareness was also created on the use of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices for sustainable crop protection.

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