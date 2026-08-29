Assam: Farmers’ workshop on Khasi mandarin held in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA: A special farmers’ workshop on modern and scientific cultivation practices of Khasi mandarin was organised on Friday at Mirka Majuli village in Tinsukia district under the All India Coordinated Research Project (Fruits) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), implemented through the Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station, Tinsukia. The workshop was attended by 30 Scheduled Caste farmers engaged in Khasi mandarin cultivation. As part of the programme, each farmer was provided with 40 quality Khasi mandarin saplings. Addressing the aspirants, the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, who is also the Convenor of Mission APSC & UPSC, welcomed the first batch and expressed hope that the programme would help them move closer to their dreams and aspirations. “Dream big and work hard,” he urged, while stressing that marksheets alone do not determine success.

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