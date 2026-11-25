Guwahati: Assam-based multidisciplinary designer Rubashi Brahma is expanding her indigenous fashion enterprise, House of Aagor, to preserve traditional Bodo handloom heritage through QR-integrated garments and digital documentation.

The initiative combines traditional weaving knowledge with technology to connect rural women weavers in Assam with wider audiences while exploring the documentation of indigenous textile traditions across the world.

Founded by Brahma, House of Aagor operates under Agaur Heritage Designs Pvt. Ltd. and focuses on safeguarding indigenous textile knowledge through contemporary fashion.

The initiative emerged from her academic research into incorporating scannable QR codes into handwoven designs, allowing garments to communicate the cultural significance and heritage associated with their textiles.

The enterprise aims to address challenges facing traditional handloom practices, including competition from machine-made imports and the dilution of indigenous cultural knowledge.

Its approach places Bodo women weavers at the centre of textile preservation, recognising their role as custodians of traditional weaving techniques and cultural practices.

Rather than treating handwoven garments solely as fashion products, Brahma's initiative uses technology to document the stories and significance behind individual textiles. QR integration provides a digital connection between the physical garment, its cultural identity and the people interested in learning about its origins.

"Our platform is designed to decode and encode the significance of textile heritage... Our mission is to sustain the invaluable indigenous knowledge passed down through generations with style and fashion," Brahma said in a statement shared through House of Aagor.

The initial documentation initiative focuses on four traditional Bodo textiles: Dokhona, Aronai, Fasra and Gamsa.

The design philosophy draws inspiration from Bathouism and its five elemental natural philosophies, incorporating cultural and traditional knowledge into the enterprise's creative direction.

A central component of the project is TexFile, a mobile-based digital archiving platform developed under the initiative. The platform includes interactive modules named "Alchemy" and "Finding Aboard", supporting the project's broader objective of documenting and communicating textile heritage.

Through this approach, House of Aagor seeks to establish a framework in which indigenous textiles retain their cultural significance while reaching audiences through contemporary design and digital tools.

Brahma's work also raises broader questions about how indigenous design traditions are documented, interpreted and recognised.

Speaking at the Tribal Design Forum, she posed a question that reflects one of the central challenges of heritage preservation: "Who defines and how do we establish the authenticity of an object?"

The question highlights the importance of understanding cultural context and indigenous knowledge when documenting traditional objects and design practices.

For House of Aagor, the ambition extends beyond the preservation of Bodo textiles. Brahma is looking to expand design documentation to other indigenous communities globally, creating opportunities to record and communicate diverse textile traditions.

The approach combines cultural preservation, fashion and grassroots economic empowerment.

By connecting traditional handloom production with digital documentation and contemporary design, Brahma's initiative seeks to create greater visibility for Bodo women weavers and the knowledge they carry.

As House of Aagor explores international showcases and wider indigenous design documentation, its central objective remains the preservation of traditional knowledge through accessible technology and fashion.

The initiative positions textile heritage not simply as a record of the past, but as a living knowledge system that can continue to evolve across generations.