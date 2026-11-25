Guwahati: Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan has announced two concerts in Northeast India in December 2026, bringing live performances to Meghalaya and Assam. The shows include the global premiere of his Rockstar Maximus Tour at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on December 12, while his Meghalaya appearance is scheduled for December 4 at the Me•Gong Festival in East Garo Hills.

Mohit Chauhan's first scheduled Northeast appearance will take place on Friday, December 4, 2026, at the Festival Grounds in Rongalgre, East Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The performance forms part of the fifth edition of the Me•Gong Festival, a two-day event scheduled for December 4 and 5.

According to the Me•Gong Festival Organizers' official social media announcement, the event will bring Chauhan's music to audiences in the Garo Hills.

"From timeless melodies to songs that have been the soundtrack to our lives, experience the magic of his music live in the heart of the Garo Hills," they said.

Chauhan will share the Meghalaya Day 1 lineup with Taba Chake, Shalmali Kholgade and Aoora.

The festival is organized with Meghalaya Tourism and Me•Gong Festival Organizers, with the event promoting Garo Hills heritage.

The second concert is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2026, at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, Assam.

The show will begin at 3:00 PM and mark the global premiere of Chauhan's Rockstar Maximus Tour.

Aeroeast Live, the event management company promoting the Guwahati concert, announced the stadium performance as a major event for the singer's Northeast audience.

The promoters described the upcoming concert in their official tour announcement. "Taking over the Sarusajai Stadium (Sarusajai Sports Complex) in Guwahati on Saturday, December 12, 2026, the landmark stadium show promises a high-voltage celebration of his era-defining discography," they stated.

The announcement positions Guwahati as the starting point of the Rockstar Maximus Tour.

Tickets for the Guwahati concert start at ₹1,399, according to the supplied event announcement details.

BookMyShow has been named the exclusive ticketing platform for the Guwahati show, giving audiences an online booking channel for the December 12 performance.

Fans planning to attend should check the platform for ticket categories and booking information.

The two performances bring Chauhan to audiences across two Northeast states within eight days.

The Meghalaya appearance also adds a major playback singer to the fifth edition of the Me•Gong Festival, which was launched in 2021 to promote Garo Hills heritage.

The Guwahati announcement comes as the city has hosted concerts featuring Sunidhi Chauhan and Guns N' Roses in late 2026, according to the supplied background information.

For regional audiences, the December 12 performance will offer an opportunity to attend the global premiere of the Rockstar Maximus Tour.