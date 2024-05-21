Assam: Fashion show ‘Rongmon Rangdhali’ organized at Sibsagar Commerce College

SIVASAGAR: A grand and glamorous fashion show was held at Sibsagar Commerce College recently. The title ‘Rongmon - Rangdhali’, a traditional dress competition was organized by HRM and Marketting Department in association with Porcupine Group and Enajori Event. Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, Basanta Gogoi, President, ATASU, Paban Borkakoty, a well known entrepreneur, Dr Ratul Sarmah, Vice Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College, Dr Pradip Gogoi, Head, HRM and Marketting Department, Dr Ratul Dutta, Associate Professor, HRM and Marketting Department were felicitated before start of the show.

The competition was organised with a view to focus on the student’s leadership and how to conduct an event without any hustle and bustle.

The event kicked off with lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principal of the college, while Dr Pradip Gogoi addressed the gathering with a welcome speech.

Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, in his speech expressed his feelings that programmes like this encourages parents as well as their children to show their talents in the entire globe.

In senior category, Priyampee Phukan from Simluguri bagged the winner crown, while Krishnakhi Phukan from Amguri and Akhashri Kashyap from Jorhat became the first and second runner-up respectively.

In Junior Category (Male), Rituraj Changmai won the competition, while Dibyansh Gogoi became first runner up and Anshuman Kumar was second runner-up. In Junior Category (female), Snigdha Junak Ojah was the winner, Yani Dowari was first runner-up and Amishi Mili secured the second runner-up position.

The programme was co-sponsored by Jawa Motorcycle India, Royal Enfield, Jangphai Restaurant (F & B partner), Tata Motors/TVS Motors (Logistic Partner), Woolah Tea (Refreshment Partner), MA Digital (Brand Partner), Sahil Photography E(DP Partner), Juli Furniture (Title Sponsor), Skill Hub SCC(Makeup Partner).

