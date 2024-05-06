Assam: Sibsagar Commerce College organizes personality development programme

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Sibsagar Commerce College organized a personality development programme on Saturday by the Department of English for the students of the Skill Development Course (Beauty Therapist).

Dr. Saumarjyoti Mahanta, principal of the college, along with Dr. Lakhimi Dutta, professor and head of the department of English, enlightened the participants with various suggestive tips on grooming themselves into smart personalities and being successful in their professional fields.

Jyoti Dutta, a popular beautician, also graced the programme. The college gave it the platform to host such a beneficial programme.

Earlier, it was noted that the college will launch skill courses like wildlife photography, use of MS Excel in business, event management, hospitality management, web design, etc. The college is going to introduce diploma courses on theatre and acting and some other artificial intelligence (AI)-related computer courses.

